The Chesterton Town Council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday night, June 10, to approve bylaws for a Chesterton Parks and Recreation Foundation, the Town of Chesterton announced on its Facebook page.

“The creation of a park foundation has long been sought by the Park Board as well as friends of Chesterton’s municipal parks,” the Town of Chesterton said. “Park foundations have the potential to act as the catalysts of significant capital improvements to a park system’s holdings. The Porter County Park Foundation, for example, was instrumental in the establishment of the Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary, before that site and additional acreage was transferred to a separate not-for-profit.”

The Town of Chesterton also gave the following specifics on how the Park Foundation will work: