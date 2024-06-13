*To receive any real or personal property, tangible or intangible, by gift, grant, devise, or bequeath from any individual, government entity, foundation or corporation, either public or private.
*To make grants, gifts, payments, or monetary or non-monetary contributions for exclusively charitable or educational purposes for the benefit of the Park Department.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The membership of the Chesterton Park Foundation shall be comprised only of its Board of Directors, numbering between three and seven, with the following mandatory appointments:
*The Chesterton Clerk-Treasurer.
*One member of the Park Board.
*A citizen appointed by the Park Board.
*The Chesterton Park Superintendent, in a non-voting, ex officio capacity.
Any other directors shall be similarly appointed by the Park Board. Term: Two years.
AUDIT
The accounts of the Chesterton Park Foundation may be audited annually, as of the close of business on Dec. 31, by a certified public accountant.
NEXT STEP
As the necessary next step, articles of incorporation are being filed with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State, in order actually to create the entity of the Chesterton Park Foundation.