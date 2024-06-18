La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg officially announced the recent hiring of two Merit Division (Patrol) Deputies – Alexander J. Nolan and Daniel E. Diaz, both hires effective June 10.

Deputy Nolan was born in Michigan City and is a 2021 graduate of Hobart High School. He recently graduated from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy where he was a member of Basic Recruit Class 24-51. Deputy Nolan resides in Lake County.

Deputy Diaz was born in Munster and is a 2012 graduate of Merrillville High School. Prior to joining the agency, he was a Lieutenant with the Indiana Department of Corrections. Deputy Diaz resides in Porter County.

Deputy Nolan has already started the Field Training Program with the agency. Deputy Diaz will attend an upcoming session of an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.