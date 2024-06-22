The Valparaiso Police Department is again participating in National Night Out, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

National Night Out is a nationwide event, bringing communities and police together under positive conditions, creating an exchange of ideas, and developing a partnership with citizens. The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. as they will once again be making stops within subdivisions and organized groups throughout the night. Start planning your activities and events today, as prior years have included games, ice cream socials, cook outs, and small block parties.

The Valparaiso Police Department is inviting community members and neighborhood groups to organize events and activities as part of the national celebration. This is an opportunity to build relationships as we work together to provide safer communities. Valparaiso Police Officers and civilian staff will be visiting neighborhoods throughout the city to show their support of the citizens. Members of the department will include K9, Bike Patrol, support staff, Patrol Division, and Investigations. This will be the 20th year of participation for the Valparaiso Police Department.

To be part of this year’s event, please contact Captain Joe Hall at 219-462-2135 or at jhall@valpopd.com.

Registration closes Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.