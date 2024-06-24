Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members were recently honored with the hospitals’ annual awards.

Emergency department nurse LeAnn Collins received the St. Camillus Award, emergency medicine physician Dr. Christina Foreman received the St. Luke Award and environmental services associate Frank Serrano received the St. Joseph Award.

Each year, Franciscan Health Michigan City awards the St. Luke Award to honor a physician and the St. Camillus Award to honor a registered nurse. The winner of the St. Luke award, named for the patron saint of physicians and surgeons, is nominated by and voted upon by the nursing staff.

The St. Camillus Award is named for St. Camillus, who, despite having an incurable wound on his leg, was dedicated to the care of the sick. It is presented each year to a nurse chosen by the medical staff.

The St. Joseph Award is presented to a non-nursing or medical staff member who embodies the values of St. Joseph, a just, honest, self-sacrificing person who daily lives out Franciscan’s mission and values.

“These award winners were selected from a pool of multiple outstanding nominees,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Jones. “They represent a sample of the many hardworking and dedicated staff members we are blessed to work with each and every day. These winners embody the Franciscan values and we thank them for the many ways in which they positively impact the lives of those whom we are privileged to serve.”