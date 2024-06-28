La Porte County has 45 ten year 4-H members for 2024. They were honored with a recognition evening on Monday, June 17th at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Thank you to Paul Marsh Nationwide Insurance Agency, Kankakee Valley REMC, Thode Floral, LaPorte County Farm Bureau, LaPorte County Agricultural Association and LaPorte County 4-H Council for making the event possible.

Emma Bennett, Clinton Climbers 4-H Club, parents Kelli & Chris Bennett

Jacob Bennett, LaPorte City Firestars 4-H Club, parents Melissa Bennett

Madison Bicker, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parent Amanda Bicker

Ayden Bladecki, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parents Courtney & Rick Bladecki

Jackson Bos, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Steve & Amber Bos

Katheryn Buckley, Kankakee Hustlin Hoosiers 4-H Club, parents Matt & Julie Buckley

Chloe Chezem, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Heather & Kyle Chezem

Brayden Conley, Hudson Hustlin Helpers 4-H Club, parents Jaclyn Conley & Brian Conley

Matthew Duttlinger, Clinton Climbers 4-H Club, parents John & Melissa Duttlinger

Shane Edgell, Hudson Hustlin Helpers 4-H Club, parent Laura Edgell

Reece Eggert, Kankakee Ranchers 4-H Club, parents Roger & Narcine Eggert

Leah Eldridge, Creative Clover Kids 4-H Club, parents Tim & Angie Eldridge

Tyler Ensign, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parent Gretchen Somers

Emily Fleischhacker, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parent Jeanne Fleischhacker

Adelynne Gorski, Dewey Advancers 4-H Club, parents Sarah & Brandon Gorski

Isabella Gosciniak, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Cari & Jason Gosciniak

Jackson Hague, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents TJ & Kelly Hague

Emily Hannon, Dewey Advancers 4-H Club, parents Tom & Megan Hannon

James Henning, Hudson Hustlin Hoosiers 4-H Club, parents Jim & Cathy Henning

Zoey Hock, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parent Eric Hock

Casey Huhnke, Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club, parents Erik & Melissa Huhnke

Christina Hurtado, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Jane & Jim Ranney

Isabella Hurtado, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Jane & Jim Ranney

Brady Kessler, Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club, parents Brett & Heather Kessler

Deia Mark, Springfield Country Cousins 4-H Club, parents Doriedee & Matthew Mark

Anna Minich, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Luke & Kim Minich

Wesley Minich, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents Andrew & Jenny Minich

Rylee Murray, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Len & Leigh Ann Murray

Lauren Poe, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents Joseph & Kelly Woods, Scott & Ronda Poe

Georgia Punroy, Kankakee Ranchers 4-H Club, parents Kelli & Lawrence Pumroy

Dylan Rogers, Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club, parent Cheryl Smith

Abigail Schreeg, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Elizabeth & Scott Schreeg

Levi Scoville, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Ginger & Jason Scoville

Jaedyn Shaw, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parents David & Schalonda Pluta

Zoe Sleeper, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Morgan & Stephen Sleeper

Alisha Smith, Johnson Prairie Farmers 4-H Club, parents Dania Bocanergra & Steve Smith

Nicholas Smith, Shooting Sports 4-H Club

Haydyn Smolek, Dewey Advancers 4-H Club, parents Haylee & Matthew Smolek

James Symons, Coolspring Champions 4-H Club, parents Sarah Woodruff and Ken Symons Jr.

Elizabeth Tate, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Julie & Dwayne Tate

Lukas Tuholski, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents Cheryl & Joseph Tuholski

Hailey Whitfield, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Lindsey & John Whitfield

Asher Williamson, Pleasant Pals 4-H Club, parent Todd Williamson

Miranda Wozniak, Cass Champions 4-H Club, parents Amy & Brian Wozniak

Eleanor Young, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Tara & Matthew Young

2024 Senior 4-H Members

La Porte County has 19 senior 4-H members for 2024 (last year in 4-H but not a 10 year 4-H member). They were honored with a recognition evening on Monday, June 17th at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Thank you to Paul Marsh Nationwide Insurance Agency, Kankakee Valley REMC, Thode Floral, LaPorte County Farm Bureau LaPorte County Agricultural Association and LaPorte County 4-H Council for making the event possible.

Ashlyn Bennitt, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents James & Michelle Bennitt

Autumn Burns-Crosslin, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Jerry & Mary Crosslin

Katie Fagg, New Durham 95ers 4-H Club, parents Rick & Lori Fagg

Brenden Gould, Lincoln Hotshots 4-H Club, parents Kevin Gould and Laura Liskey

Natalie Herbert, Independent 4-Her, parents Judy & Roger Schmidt

Leila Hoover, Hanna Noble 4-H Club, parents Bryant & Annette Hoover

Natalie Leniski, Clinton Climbers 4-H Club, parents Lisa & Anthony Leniski

Ella Miller, Independent 4-Her, parents Joseph & Erica Miller

Samuel Mosley, Creative Clover Kids, parent Virginia Mosley

Maya Overmyer, Kankakee Rancher 4-H Club, parents Beth & Richard Peterson

Jaxson Shipley, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Erin Shipley & Joe Altemus and Kenny & Angie Shipley

Hayden Spencer, Lincoln Hotshots 4-H Club, parents William & Rachele Spencer

LeAnna Vogt, Kankakee Ranchers 4-H Club, parents Christopher & Adrienne Eggert

Grace Wade, Johnson Prairie Farmers, parents Quintin & Ronda Wade

Tatum Wade, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Jake & Jerrilynn Wade

Zachary Wassermann, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parents Don & Amanda Wassermann

Julia White, Pleasant Clovers 4-H Cub, parent Kellie White

Gabriella Wiesemann, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Ryan & Elizabeth Wiesemann

Linda Zurek, Creative Clover Kids 4-H Club, parents Ron & Jeanne Zurek

(Pictures attached for 10 Year 4-H members and Senior 4-H members)