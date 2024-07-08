The Sinai Forum at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced the lineup of notable speakers to be featured in its 2024 season. The series will feature renowned personalities who will engage in topics from politics and constitutional law to conservation, comedy and mental health.

Liz Cheney, who formerly served as the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 2017 to 2023, opens the season on Sept. 15. Her program will take place at Stardust Event Center, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Michigan City, Indiana. Cheney served as Vice Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. She is a recipient of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library’s prestigious Profile in Courage Award, with commendation for her “consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy.”

Jim Gaffigan, a seven-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor and author who grew up in Chesterton, Indiana, returns to the region as a part of the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest on Nov. 24 at Stardust Event Center, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa. Gaffigan grew up in a large family, which often serves as inspiration for his jokes. Beyond stand-up, he’s a dedicated husband and father of five, often weaving his family’s antics into his routines. Gaffigan’s approachable everyman persona, combined with his witty insights on daily life, has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

The Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum continues with its mission to bring people together to learn, be entertained and to discuss what matters most. “Engaging respectfully with those who hold differing opinions fosters a culture and atmosphere of mutual understanding and unity. The PNW Sinai Forum provides this opportunity each season and 2024 is no exception. It is our mission to empower minds and inspire change,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest.

Additional speakers featured in the 2024 season will include Briana Scurry, Hall of Fame U.S. Soccer Goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist; Jonathan Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University; and Joel Sartore, National Geographic Explorer, photographer and conservationist.

Program tickets, as well as dates, times and location information, are available at pnw.edu/sinai-forum. College and high school students can attend programs for free by registering on the PNW Sinai Forum website and presenting their student IDs at program check-in.

2024 PNW Sinai Forum programs will be hosted at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Indiana, and at Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Indiana. Programs begin promptly at 4 p.m. CDT, with doors opening to all ticketholders at 3 p.m.

Since 1953, more than 350 speakers have engaged and inspired audiences through the forum. Visit pnw.edu/sinai-forum for more details.