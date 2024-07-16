Several residents of Northwest Indiana remain without power after Monday nights powerful storms.

NIPSCO reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday that crews have restored nearly 70,000 customers outages in less than 24 hours, and the focus is on restoring the estimated 40,900 customers who remain without power – down from more than 110,000 total affected.

Kankakee Valley REMC reported at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday that 289 customers were without power.

Just after 8 p.m. Central Time, Indiana Michigan Power reported that crews, business partners and assistance crews have restored power to more than 85% of customers who lost power in the overnight storms. As of 8:00 p.m. (Central) Tuesday, fewer than 3,000 customers remain out of service. Most of the remaining outages are in the Elkhart area, where a confirmed EF1 tornado caused significant damage.

For the latest NIPSCO outage information check out www.nipsco.com and view the outage map. To check on the area services by KVREMC visit www.kvremc.com and visit the outage maps. For Indiana Michigan Power customers visit www.indianamichiganpower.com and view the outage maps as well.