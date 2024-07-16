Severe weather rips through the area Monday evening causing major power outages everywhere. For the latest NIPSCO outage information check out www.nipsco.com and view the outage map. To check on the area services by KVREMC visit www.kvremc.com and visit the outage maps. For Indiana Michigan Power customers visit www.indianamichiganpower.com and view the outage maps as well. Be careful on your journey. Please report downed lines and problems with your service to your provider. Please check on your loved ones, friends and neighbors. Be safe.