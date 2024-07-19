Press release, Lubeznik Arts Festival:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The 42nd annual Lubeznik Arts Festival will bring over 78 artists from around the United States in a variety of media to Michigan City, Ind. on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.

The festival draws children and adults from the Northwest Indiana region, Southwest Michigan and beyond to Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ (LCA) grounds and galleries at 101 W. 2nd Street.

Festival-goers can enjoy fine arts and crafts from artists across the nation, indoor exhibits by contemporary artists, family activities, free art making, live demos, beer and wine, delicious local food vendors and much more.

Come Saturday, August 17 to get first pick of the wonderful art on display. Admission on Saturday is $5, but is free for LCA members, children 16 and under, active military and veterans. On Sunday, August 18, admission is free to all thanks to the generous support of McDonalds of LaPorte County for Free Family Day. LCA hopes this year’s attendance will top more than 3,000 visitors over the course of the two-day festival.

Free parking will be available in the You Are Beautiful lot just south of LCA. The parking entrance is on Rotary Way across from city hall. Please note, only service animals are allowed on festival grounds.

On Saturday from 2-3 p.m. CDT, the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival will be performing “Hildegard to Avant Garde!,” featuring the works of women composers throughout time. The family friendly performance will take place in LCA’s Hyndman Gallery.

Artists Ed Levitin and Melissa and Ben Blount will exhibiting in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios. Levitin is a Michigan City resident who will be celebrating his 97th birthday during the art festival!

While you are at the festival, view the exhibition, KAPOW! Mighty Mythos on display inside LCA. This exhibition is a curated selection of vintage comic books, toys, ephemera and original artworks in the superhero genre. The works were amassed by Werner Graf, a Michigan City native who began collecting superhero memorabilia as a young boy. LCA’s Gallery Shop will also be open during the festival, where you can purchase KAPOW! t-shirts, stickers and other beautiful items by regional artists!

Proceeds from the festival help support LCA, providing free access to compelling exhibitions and programs. LCA’s programs foster community through meaningful cultural experiences. Folks interested in volunteer opportunities at the festival can contact Clare D’Amato at cdamato@lubeznikcenter.org.

LCA would like to thank McDonald’s of LaPorte County, 1st Source Bank, NIPSCO/NiSource, Bulk Equipment Co., Current Electric, Purdue University Northwest, SoLa, GreatNews.Life, Haas & Associates, Indiana Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, Shoreline Brewery, South Shore CVA, South Shore Line, The Times Media Company and WIMS/WHFB for generously sponsoring the Lubeznik Arts Festival.