LAPORTE LAKEFEST DAY 1-Come join in on the fun at La Porte Lakefest 2024! Day 1 has so much to offer for the whole family. See below for events, locations and times! (schedule may be subject to change)
July 26th:
Friday Night Live @ LakeFest (Presented by Mayor Tom Dermody / City of La Porte)
– Music by Hype Productions with DJ, live musicians and roving selfie booth
– Fox Park
– 4-11pm
Futboleros- The Globetrotters of Soccer – Interactive entertainment (Presented by LaPorte County Library)
– Fox Park
– 5-7pm
Mountain Bike Group Ride (Presented by Northern Indiana Mountain Bike Association)
– Soldiers Memorial Park
Check out www.laportelakefest.com for Events, Schedule and information. (SUBJECT TO CHANGE).
A special thanks to our sponsors:
NIPSCO, Arnett Construction & Roofing, Visit Michigan City LaPorte, City of La Porte Parks and Recreation Center The City of La Porte Purdue Northwest Healthy Life – La Porte Hot Spot Cafe-La Porte Purdue Northwest
