The median at U.S. 41 and 151st Avenue will close to through and turning traffic on or after Tuesday, July 30 in order to improve safety at this location ahead of an intersection improvement project planned for Fall of 2025.

INDOT has been meeting with county, state and local officials regarding concerns with safety at this intersection. The vast majority of injury crashes at this location involve vehicles either crossing U.S. 41 on 151st or turning movements through the median.