It’s RACE TIME this weekend with the XINSURANCE.com Great Lakes Grand Prix -check below for Events happening today and the rest of this weekend. Stay updated by checking www.greatlakesgrandprix.com. FREE PARKING AND SHUTTLE RACE WEEKEND at Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa as well.
Friday, August 2
Noon-10pm – Food Court Open
5-8pm – First Friday on Franklin @ Downtown Michigan City Hosted by Lake Life Social Events
7-11pm – The Bones playing classic rock @ Washington Park Beach
Saturday, August 3
8am-3pm – Four A’s Vintage Car Show
9am -10:30pm – Free Parking/Shuttle Service @ Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa | Semi Lot along Hwy 12
9am-10pm – Food Court Open
9am-4pm – VIP Tent open; 10am-2pm – Brunch Served @ Washington Park Boardwalk
10am-4pm – Boat Testing & Racing
11am – National Anthem
Noon-10pm – Block Party @ Downtown Michigan City Hosted by Lake Life Social Events
6-8pm – Boat Parade on Franklin Street – 9th to 4th Streets
7-11pm – Point’n Fingers playing classic rock @ Washington Park Beach
Sunday, August 4
9am-4:30pm – Free Parking/Shuttle Service @ Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa | Semi Lot along Hwy 12
9am-5pm – Food Court Open
9am-4pm – VIP Tent open; 10am-2pm – Brunch Served @ Washington Park Boardwalk
10am-4pm – Boat Racing
11am – National Anthem
4pm – Soul Shine @ Sunset Grille/Rooftop
Thank you to our Broadcast Sponsors NIPSCO Arnett Construction & Roofing Derrick Wayne Arnett Visit Michigan City LaPorte Reprographic Arts Inc Michigan City Special Events General Insurance Services Purdue Northwest Franciscan Health Arby’s Michigan City, Chesterton Physical Therapy, Inc. Michigan City Jimmy John’s Frankie’s Bangers Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.. #wims #whfb #localradio
For more information call 219-872-5055.
Photo’s coutesy of Visit Michigan City La Porte-Laporte CVB photos