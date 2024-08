The Indiana Department of Transportation has given an update on US 30 in Dyer.

The Lincoln Highway markings are being placed on the U.S. 30 bridge over Dyer Ditch.

INDOT also announced that traffic will switch on or around Wednesday, August 14 to move to the next phase of the project, with the eastbound lanes closed for bridge construction and the westbound lanes converted to two-way traffic.

Lane closures will continue through late October for this bridge replacement project.