NIPSCO crews responded to a “third-party damage” Tuesday afternoon to their gas line at 6750 Daniel Burnham Dr. in Portage.

The gas leak caused all of I-94 between SR 249 (MM 19) and Hwy 20 (MM22) to be closed for several hours into Tuesday evening.

NIPSCO said Tuesday evening that gas flow to the damaged section of pipe was terminated successfully, and traffic was able to move once again.

As of Tuesday evening NIPSCO crews had begun making repairs to the damaged section of pipe.