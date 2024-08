DYER, Indiana – Interventional Cardiologist Asad J. Torabi, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Dyer and at a second office Crown Point.

Dr. Torabi is board-certified in interventional cardiology. He attended medical school and completed his residency and fellowship at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

Dr. Torabi’s clinical interests include coronary artery disease, aortic valve stenosis, mitral regurgitation, structural heart disease and sports cardiology. In addition to English, Dr. Torabi speaks Persian/Farsi.

Dr. Torabi is accepting patients at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Dyer, 2150 Gettler St., Suite 400 and Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Crown Point, 12750 Saint Francis Drive, Suite 320. He offers both in-person and virtual visits.

To make an appointment for the Dyer location, call (219) 865-0893 and for the Crown Point location, call (219) 662-0077.