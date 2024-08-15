The La Porte Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two people after a burglary investigation.

Police announced that on July 25, information was sought seeking the identities of two subjects in connection with a burglary that occurred on July 17th in the 6200 north block of Fail Road.

Social media tips led to both subjects being identified.

Arrest warrants for the offense of burglary were later issued for Jacob and Daniel Sutton.

On August 8, Daniel was located and arrested by Portage Police Department (Indiana). He remains housed in the Porter County Jail.

Jacob was located and arrested Tuesday in Weatherstone Village. While attempting to elude arrest through a rear window of a residence, he was met outside by Sergeant Adam Hannon who placed him on the ground and took him into custody. Jacob remains housed in the La Porte County Jail.