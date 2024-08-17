Two bills authored by State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) that work to improve child and health care throughout Indiana were ceremonially signed into law by the governor Friday.

Senate Enrolled Act 2 rolls out multiple new policies to help more people become child care workers and cut certain regulations that drive up the cost of operating a child care facility. rolls out multiple new policies to help more people become child care workers and cut certain regulations that drive up the cost of operating a child care facility.

On My Way Pre-K and the Child Care and Development Fund , creates a pilot program for three “micro facilities” that serve up to 30 children to operate with reduced regulations under the supervision of the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), expands the number of people qualified to work in child care, and requires FSSA to establish an online dashboard with monthly updates on child care data. SEA 2 also allows more children of child care workers to automatically qualify for assistance fromand the, creates a pilot program for three “micro facilities” that serve up to 30 children to operate with reduced regulations under the supervision of the(FSSA), expands the number of people qualified to work in child care, and requires FSSA to establish an online dashboard with monthly updates on child care data.

“This new law helps create more reliable and affordable child care for Hoosiers, as well as improve the quality of data experts and legislators need to help further improve child care standards,” Charbonneau said. “I am a huge proponent of making data-based decisions, and Senate Enrolled Act 2 will help ensure we receive the information necessary to support Hoosier families.”

Senate Enrolled Act 273 ensures certain health plans cover the use of biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of a disease or condition. This allows health care providers to help identify concerning issues more quickly and accurately, allowing Hoosiers more time to set up the proper treatment plan. ensures certain health plans cover the use of biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of a disease or condition. This allows health care providers to help identify concerning issues more quickly and accurately, allowing Hoosiers more time to set up the proper treatment plan.

“Biomarkers are an excellent tool for health care providers to use, and this law allows patients to receive the proper treatment from their doctors without having to worry about the cost of these tools,” Charbonneau said. “I am pleased both of these bills have been signed by the governor and look forward to seeing the impact they will have on Hoosiers.”

House Enrolled Act 1259 , which establishes a fund to aid Indiana research institutions in studying the potential use of psilocybin in treating mental health and other medical conditions, especially in veterans and first responders. This language originated in Senate Bill 139 , which was authored by Charbonneau, and while SB 139 did not move forward, it was later added to HEA 1259. Charbonneau was also in attendance for the signing of, which establishes a fund to aid Indiana research institutions in studying the potential use of psilocybin in treating mental health and other medical conditions, especially in veterans and first responders. This language originated in, which was authored by Charbonneau, and while SB 139 did not move forward, it was later added to HEA 1259.

“I am always searching for ways to improve mental health services for Hoosiers across the state, especially for veterans and public safety professionals who are more likely to face PTSD,” Charbonneau said. “This research could potentially play an important role in easing the pain of those suffering from mental health issues, and I sincerely hope that this research will positively impact the lives of those struggling.”