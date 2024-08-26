ROAD CLOSURE – U.S. 20 in Porter County
Reminder! U.S. 20 is closed between Beam St and Lawson Ln today, Monday, August 26. INDOT crews are working at the Beam St bridge with the goal of increasing the height clearance of the bridge. Drivers are encouraged to use State Road 49 and I-94 as the detour.
