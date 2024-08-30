MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Pulmonary and critical care physician David Villafuerte Martinez, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Villafuerte Martinez is board-certified in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He attended medical school at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador in Ecuador and completed both his residency and fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Dr. Villafuerte Martinez’s clinical interests include critical care procedures, obstructive lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary nodules, lung cancer and respiratory failure.

Dr. Villafuerte Martinez is accepting patients at Franciscan Medical Pavilion, 3500 Franciscan Way, 4th Floor in Michigan City. He offers both in-person and virtual visits. In addition to English, Dr. Villafuerte Martinez speaks Spanish.

To make an appointment, call (219) 878-8200.