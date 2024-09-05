Residents looking to discard of large unwanted items will be able to do so in the coming weeks, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Running Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 11, city residents will be able to place large and heavy trash on the curb for pick-up on their regular trash day. Different from the city’s previous Fall and Spring Clean Ups, Dermody reminds residents that WM’s Large/Heavy Trash Pick Ups will take place once annually and include some different guidelines that residents should be aware of.

“Thanks to the expansion and accessibility of the Dumpster Program throughout the spring and summer months, the need for two bi-annual clean ups has decreased. That said, WM will provide just one annual Heavy Trash Pick Up like they did last year. Their guidelines for the pick-up are a little different from what our residents are used to, so I encourage everyone to review these restrictions to ensure another successful community clean up.”

For a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items, visit cityoflaporte.com/departments/laporte-utilities/heavy-trash-pick-up.