Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

In response to several recent questions from the community regarding dead wildlife, the City of Valparaiso wishes to remind residents of how to handle dead animals discovered on private property. “We follow the lead of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on protocol for the handling of dead animals. The DNR recommends that people wear gloves when moving dead animals,” said Steve Poulos, Executive Director for Valparaiso City Services.

The DNR reports that a number of naturally occurring diseases may affect wildlife and cause their death. To learn more about wildlife diseases, you may visit in.dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources. If you suspect a virus or illness has killed the animal, the DNR encourages you to contact them by visiting their website at in.dnr and search for the “Report a sick or dead animal”

Valparaiso City Services will collect deceased animals in the street, sidewalk or at the curb. Residents are required to move any animal that has died on private property to the curb for pickup. If the animal is large, residents are encouraged to request assistance from a neighbor, friend or to contact a wildlife service. To request pick up of a deceased animal at the curb, residents may call Valparaiso City Services – Public Works Division at (219) 462-6174 or place the request online at Valpo.us by finding the “Voice a Concern” button on the home page.