Additional burn bans have been issued by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Counties under burn bans can be seen on the map that the DHS updates.

There are now 65 counties under burn bans.

Restrictions on outdoor burning activities or “burn bans” can be ordered by any local fire chief for his or her jurisdiction, or they may be imposed by the legislative body of a city, town or county. While the Indiana State Fire Marshal does not declare local burn bans, the Fire Marshal supports local efforts to reduce the fire risk escalated by dry weather.

County leaders consider several factors when making the decision to issue a burn ban.