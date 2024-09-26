The City of La Porte is reminding residents that WM’s Large/Heavy Trash Pick Up is just a two weeks away.

Running Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 11, city residents will be able to place large and heavy trash on the curb for pick-up on their regular trash day.

“Different from the city’s previous Fall and Spring Clean Ups, WM’s Large/Heavy Trash Pick Ups will take place once annually and include some different guidelines that residents should be aware of,” the City of La Porte said on a social media post.