MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is hosting acclaimed drummer and music producer Martin Atkins at its free First Friday on Friday, October 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

At 6 p.m. during LCA’s October First Friday, Atkins will be interviewed by his friend and colleague Chicago rock n’ roll photographer, Bobby Talamine. Atkins will offer insights into his career, discuss his creative process, the evolution of music roduction and the challenges and rewards of a life dedicated to art. His talk promises to be a fascinating experience for music enthusiasts and those interested in the creative arts. The evening will wrap up with an audience question and answer session with Atkins.

Aktin’s over 40 years in the music business spans across genres, borders and industries. He was a member of Public Image Ltd and Killing Joke. He founded

industrial super group Pigface, The Damage Manual and Murder Inc. and

contributed to Nine Inch Nails and Ministry during their most celebrated periods.

He is the owner of Invisible Records, founder of the Museum of Post Punk and

Industrial Music in Chicago, creator of GTFOOB coffee with Dark Matter Coffee

and author of three books on the music business. Martin is also the coordinator of

music industry studies at Millikin University. In addition, he is a producer, drummer, documentary filmmaker, DJ, husband and father of four. “Martin Atkins is the

definition of entrepreneurial activity in cultural arts endeavors. Whatever the future of

music is, you can pretty much bet he’ll be in the middle of it,” said Janet

Bloch, LCA’s executive director. Talamine is one of the most prolific rock n’ roll

photographers in the world. He has photographed virtually every notable musical act since 1977, including artists as diverse as rock greats like Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen to pop stars like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. Bobby loves great music, crossing all genres, but has a special penchant for alternative music from the 80s and

industrial bands from the Wax Trax! Records label in Chicago.

All are welcome to this free event at LCA and are encouraged to participate in the

discussion and ask questions. Attendees will also be able to peruse LCA galleries.

On display will be art by Teresina Pavel and Dane Hansen along with the

exhibit, “KAPOW! Mighty Mythos,” which provides an opportunity to view a curated]

selection of vintage comic books, toys, ephemera and original artworks.

LCA free First Friday cultural programs take place on the first Friday of each

month. The annual schedule includes everything from exhibition openings to live music to youth dance performances.

All events feature free admission, complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. A