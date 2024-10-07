LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have lane closures and ramp closures between State Road 53/Broadway on I-94 eastbound to 61st Ave on I-65 beginning on or after Tuesday, October 8.

The ramp from I-94 eastbound to I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane, but all ramps at the I-94 and I-65 interchange will remain open and accessible. I-65 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between I-94 and 61st Ave. The ramps from northbound and southbound State Road 53/Broadway to I-94 eastbound and the ramp from Ridge Rd to I-65 southbound will be closed while work is taking place.

Work will be ongoing through late November. Lane closures may also take place between 61st Ave and U.S. 30 overnight as needed during this timeframe. Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and traffic delays.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.