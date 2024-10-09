A total of 55 non-profit organizations across Indiana and Chicago’s south suburbs will receive a boost through $448,000 in funding from Franciscan Health’s Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP) for community health improvement programs.

SIPP is a community health enrichment program that builds partnerships with nonprofit health and human service agencies providing services in at-risk communities served by Franciscan Health. The goal of the program is to foster long-term relationships with community providers to better address significant health issues among vulnerable populations.

“This program honors the incredible work our partners provide to community members each and every day,” said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. “We are proud to support their efforts as we build the communities’ health together.”

A committee of local Franciscan Health leaders selected the funding recipients in each geographic region. Awardees were selected on the basis of program applications demonstrating their ability to address priority health needs and health equity based on Franciscan’s Community Health Needs Assessment process. Priority health issues identified include physical activity and nutrition, including food insecurity efforts; housing support; healthy relationships; mental wellness and Parent Cafés, where parents and caregivers can develop strategies to strengthen families.

Recipient organizations will collaborate with Franciscan’s Community Health Improvement team to ensure program effectiveness meets the organization’s stated goals. Participation includes orientation and progress reports at six-month and one-year intervals to be considered for future funding and support.

2024-2025 Franciscan Health Social Impact Partnership Program Grant Recipients

Central Indiana

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Burmese American Community Institute

Catholic Charities Indianapolis

Gleaners Food Bank

Hope for Tomorrow

Indiana Immunization Coalition

Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

Eclectic Soul VOICES Corp.

Churches in Mission

Youth First, Inc.

Trinity Free Clinic

Northern Indiana

NERD Youth Services

TradeWinds Services, Inc.

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc.

Hope Christian Church

Housing Opportunities

Golden Hope Ministry

The Caring Place

Michael’s Wheelchair Ramp Ministry

Habitat of Humanity NWI

Metro Community Outreach

Crossroads YMCA

Mary’s Catholic Church of Crown Point

Moraine House

Hilltop Neighborhood Housing

Community Health Network

Catholic Charities

Dunebrook, Inc.

Healthy Communities of LaPorte County

Open Door Community Alliance

Sacred Heart Food Pantry

The Salvation Army

Nest Community Center

We All In Recovery

Stepping Stone Shelter

Western Indiana

Bravely

Caregiver Companion

Lafayette Neighborhood Housing Services

LTHC Homeless Services

Mental Health America

Food Finders

Lafayette Catholic School System

The Arts Federation

Junior Achievement

GracePoint Resource Center

Appleseed Childhood Education

South Suburban Chicago