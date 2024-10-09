A total of 55 non-profit organizations across Indiana and Chicago’s south suburbs will receive a boost through $448,000 in funding from Franciscan Health’s Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP) for community health improvement programs.
SIPP is a community health enrichment program that builds partnerships with nonprofit health and human service agencies providing services in at-risk communities served by Franciscan Health. The goal of the program is to foster long-term relationships with community providers to better address significant health issues among vulnerable populations.
“This program honors the incredible work our partners provide to community members each and every day,” said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. “We are proud to support their efforts as we build the communities’ health together.”
A committee of local Franciscan Health leaders selected the funding recipients in each geographic region. Awardees were selected on the basis of program applications demonstrating their ability to address priority health needs and health equity based on Franciscan’s Community Health Needs Assessment process. Priority health issues identified include physical activity and nutrition, including food insecurity efforts; housing support; healthy relationships; mental wellness and Parent Cafés, where parents and caregivers can develop strategies to strengthen families.
Recipient organizations will collaborate with Franciscan’s Community Health Improvement team to ensure program effectiveness meets the organization’s stated goals. Participation includes orientation and progress reports at six-month and one-year intervals to be considered for future funding and support.
2024-2025 Franciscan Health Social Impact Partnership Program Grant Recipients
Central Indiana
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- Burmese American Community Institute
- Catholic Charities Indianapolis
- Gleaners Food Bank
- Hope for Tomorrow
- Indiana Immunization Coalition
- Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County
- YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
- Eclectic Soul VOICES Corp.
- Churches in Mission
- Youth First, Inc.
- Trinity Free Clinic
Northern Indiana
- NERD Youth Services
- TradeWinds Services, Inc.
- Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc.
- Hope Christian Church
- Housing Opportunities
- Golden Hope Ministry
- The Caring Place
- Michael’s Wheelchair Ramp Ministry
- Habitat of Humanity NWI
- Metro Community Outreach
- Crossroads YMCA
- Mary’s Catholic Church of Crown Point
- Moraine House
- Hilltop Neighborhood Housing
- Community Health Network
- Catholic Charities
- Dunebrook, Inc.
- Healthy Communities of LaPorte County
- Open Door Community Alliance
- Sacred Heart Food Pantry
- The Salvation Army
- Nest Community Center
- We All In Recovery
- Stepping Stone Shelter
Western Indiana
- Bravely
- Caregiver Companion
- Lafayette Neighborhood Housing Services
- LTHC Homeless Services
- Mental Health America
- Food Finders
- Lafayette Catholic School System
- The Arts Federation
- Junior Achievement
- GracePoint Resource Center
- Appleseed Childhood Education
South Suburban Chicago
- Harold Colbert Jones Memorial Community Center
- Crisis Center for South Suburbia
- South Suburban PADS
- Coletta’s of Illinois
- Respond Now