The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for help locating a missing subject.

Gary Cunningham is described as 70 years of age, approximately 5’6″, 140 pounds, with white hair.

Police say Cunningham was last seen on Sept. 12, 2024 at the Portage Wal-Mart. Cunningham was last observed wearing a light colored button up t-shirt and blue jeans. It is believed that Cunningham may have last been riding a bicycle and frequents the South Haven and Portage area.