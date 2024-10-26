Franciscan Health is offering free scans during the week of Nov. 4 in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month at locations in Dyer and Munster, thanks in part to generous grants from the Indiana Cancer Coalition and the Indiana Immunization Coalition.

Lung scans are simple, non-invasive computer tomography (CT) screenings that use a minimal amount of radiation.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in adults and is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. However, when diagnosed in the earliest stages, the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is 67% percent, making screenings a key tool in survival.

To qualify for a lung scan, patients must be over the age of 50, have smoked an average of at least one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years and have no signs or symptoms of lung cancer. Anyone who meets the qualifications will receive a free lung scan, regardless or income or insurance status.

Scans are available Nov. 4-8 at Franciscan Health locations in Dyer and Munster. Hours vary by location and appointments must be made in advance by phone.

Anyone interested in scheduling a scan should call 1-833-238-0688 to see if they qualify and to schedule an appointment. Those receiving scans during the week of Nov. 4 will receive a free gift.

###