PORTER & LA PORTE COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors North Inc will have overnight lane closures on I-94 between mile marker 31 to 36 (east and west of the U.S. 421 exit) beginning on or after Sunday, October 27.

Crews will be conducting pavement patching during the overnight hours of approximately 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for up to six nights a week (nightly Sunday evening through Saturday morning) over a period of two weeks. I-94 will be reduced to one lane in the area where work is occurring, and work will begin in the eastbound lanes of I-94 and then switch to the westbound side.

Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and traffic delays. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.