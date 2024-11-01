News release, NIPSCO:

In recognition of Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month in November, NIPSCO urges customers to beware of the “Silent Killer” that claims the lives of hundreds of Americans each year.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, tasteless, and non-corrosive gas that is produced when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely. While natural gas does not contain CO, it can be generated when there is insufficient oxygen for fuels to burn correctly.

NIPSCO shares these tips to protect families from CO poisoning:

Get a CO detector. The most reliable way to determine whether you have a CO leak is to have fully functional CO detectors in your home on every level and in every room where someone sleeps. Remember to test and replace your detector batteries regularly.

Know the symptoms. With CO poisoning, you may experience flu-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and irregular breathing. You may feel tired at home but fine when away from home. Don’t ignore the warning signs. Carbon monoxide can be fatal within five minutes at high concentrations.