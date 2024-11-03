DYER, Indiana — Board-certified pediatrician Cristina Tumacder, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Dyer.

Dr. Tumacder completed her undergraduate studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. She attended medical school at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. Dr. Tumacder’s pediatric residency was completed at the University of Chicago in Chicago.

Her clinical interests include allergies, uncomplicated asthma, newborns, pediatrics, adolescents, young adults and patient education.

Dr. Tumacder is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Family Medicine and Pediatrics at 2150 Gettler St., Suite 255, in Dyer.

Appointments are available by calling (219) 864-2235.