Michigan City, IN – In order to meet a growing demand for high-quality early learning experiences in the Michigan City community, Michigan City Area Schools’ Little Wolves Early Learning Center has announced that it will now serve students who are age 3 at the time of enrollment.

“We are so excited to add 3-year-olds to our program,” said Holly Martinez, Little Wolves Director. “Providing children with high-quality PreK at a young age is a way that parents can ensure their future kindergarteners are prepared and on track for greatness.”

Research shows that children who experience high-quality PreK are more likely to be on grade level when entering kindergarten and have a greater likelihood of avoiding academic challenges throughout K-12 and beyond.

According to Martinez, the curriculum at Little Wolves is based on Indiana Early Learning standards, which focus on cognitive, social-emotional, and motor skills. Through exploratory learning, choices in manipulatives, field trips, and classroom lessons, young children are encouraged to be curious, creative, and interact positively with their peers.

Little Wolves, which is located at 1001 U.S. Hwy. 20, opened in August 2023. The center serves children who are ages 3-5 at the time of their enrollment; they must be potty-trained.

Full-day ($165 per week) and half-day ($80 per week) sessions are available, and both CCDF and On My Way PreK vouchers are accepted. Little Wolves operates five days a week, following the Michigan City Area Schools school-year calendar. The center is open on scheduled eLearning and Early Release days. After-hours care, provided by Safe Harbor, is also available.

Interested families should call (219) 873-2035 or email hmartinez@mcas.k12.in.us to make an appointment for a tour or to enroll. For more information, visit LittleWolvesLearning.com.