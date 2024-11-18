LAPORTE, IN – State Street Community Church is delighted to announce its 13th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Dinner, which will be held on Nov. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 209 State Street, LaPorte, IN. This cherished yearly gathering welcomes the whole community for an evening rich with delicious food and the joy of friendship.

Guests can anticipate a classic Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and ham, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes topped with gravy, green bean casserole, corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and a tempting variety of pies, cakes, and cookies.

Lead Pastor Nate Loucks shared, “The holidays can be a lonely time for many, and we believe no one should face this season alone. Our Thanksgiving Eve Dinner is an opportunity to combat loneliness by coming together as a community, sharing a meal, and celebrating the spirit of togetherness around the holidays.”

The event, sponsored by State Street Community Church and Realtor Meghan Maddox, is free and open to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family for an evening that promises not only a wonderful meal but also an opportunity to forge and strengthen community bonds.

To find out more about State Street Community Church, go to statestreet.church.

For additional details on Meghan Maddox, check out meghanmaddoxrealtor.com.