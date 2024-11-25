The Two way conversion of Franklin Street in Michigan City is now complete. Franklin Street is now a two-way thoroughfare for the first time in decades between 4th and 9th. The change happened early on Monday morning with Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, along with other community pillars and local businesses. This change is an exciting step for businesses in the Uptown Arts District, as it will improve traffic flow and parking and make downtown shops and restaurants more easily accessible.