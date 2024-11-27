🦃🏈 Thanksgiving Weekend Special! 🏈🦃 SUNDAY BLITZ today at 11a with Dan Levy William Hatczel and Jill Urchak-Levy -we stream around th world at wimsradio.com. You can listen on AM 1420, 95.1FM, 106.7FMValparaiso
The Sunday Blitz is back for Week 13! Tune in at 11 AM on wimsradio.com for the BEST NFL pregame show anywhere!
🎙️ Guests & Segments:
Jason Goch from 670 The Score
Fantasy insights from Don Kleppin
DJ’s Picks (by Jill Urchak this week!)
“You Say It, We Play It”
Clowns of the Week & Game Balls
Don’t miss this holiday huddle! 🍂 #NFL #SundayBlitz #Thanksgiving