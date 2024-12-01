Barbara M. Riggs, 80, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully in
her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at
11:20 pm.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm,
Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418
Washington St., Michigan City, IN.
Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana
Highway 212, Michigan City, IN 46360 or to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929,
Washington, DC 20090-6929.
