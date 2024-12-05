Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch urges the citizens of Michigan City to check on family, friends, neighbors, pets, and especially the elderly during extreme weather to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe.

If you or someone you know in Michigan City needs a warm place to stay during the cold temperatures this season, these are WARMING CENTER locations open to the public:

Nest Community Shelter

1001 W. 8 th St.

(219) 276-7582

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. as needed

Michigan City City Hall

100 E. Michigan Blvd.

(219) 873-1400

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City Police Department

1201 E. Michigan Blvd.

(219) 874-3221

Seven days weekly 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Michigan City Fire Administration Building

2510 E. Michigan Blvd.

(219) 873-1452

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Any citizen needing transportation to a warming center may call the MCPD’s non-emergency number at

(219) 874-3221.

If you need help keeping your pets warm, you’re advised to call the La Porte County Animal Shelter at

(219) 326-1637.