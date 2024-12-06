On Monday, December 2nd, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Trooper Kay Galvan observed a black Ford Bronco traveling eastbound on I-80 from the Illinois state line at an extremely high rate of speed. Trooper Galvan attempted to catch up to the vehicle as it was traveling over 100 mph.

While Trooper Galvan attempted to make a traffic stop near Cline Ave., the driver of the Bronco turned off the headlights of the vehicle and continued to accelerate away at over 100+ mph. The Bronco exited the interstate at Broadway and drove north where it turned down an alley near Connecticut St and crashed. The driver exited the Bronco and began to flee when a handgun fell out of his pants onto the ground. Trooper Galvan then chased the suspect on foot, eventually having to use her taser on the suspect to take him into custody. The suspect was later medically cleared and transported to the Lake County Jail.

The suspect, Lyndell Graham, 24, from Gary, IN, is a convicted felon, making him a prohibited person from carrying a firearm. Graham is preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm- Level 4 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement While Using a Vehicle- Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class C Misdemeanor (3 counts)

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.