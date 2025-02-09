LaDonna Mae Siegmund

December 3, 1941 – February 2, 2025

LaDonna Mae Siegmund, 83, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 10:27 a.m. in Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral chapel.

Contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 215 W. Illinois Street, Suite 1C, Chicago, IL 60654 and/or St. Stanislaus Church, 109 Ann St, Michigan City, IN 46360.

