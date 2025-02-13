The Chesterton Fire Department announced that the town hall is now open, around the clock, as a warming shelter, according to the Town of Chesterton.

It will remain open through Saturday morning, Feb. 15. Dangerously cold weather is also in the forecast next week, at which time the CFD is set to re-open the town hall.

People whose furnaces fail or are underperforming may accordingly seek the relative comfort of the town hall, 726 Broadway, at the northeast corner of Broadway and North Eighth Street. Enter the building, then look for the double doors directly ahead.

“Conditions at the Chesterton town hall are spartan but there are restroom facilities and plenty of chairs,” the Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page.

Pets are not permitted in the town hall but certified service animals with the appropriate paperwork are.