The Valparaiso Police Department is seeking interested participants for the 2025 Citizens’ Police Academy. The department’s citizen academy provides an opportunity for community members to experience what it is like to be a Valparaiso Police Officer and is returning in 2025.

The academy is designed for attendees to meet police officers and learn about their assignments, specialties, and daily operations. There are several topics featured throughout the program, including presentations on all agency divisions, training, public information, drone team, bike patrol, crash investigations, School Resource Officers, evidence collection, K9 unit, traffic enforcement, and many more.

The academy will meet on Tuesdays, beginning April 15, 2025, for six (6) weeks, concluding with a graduation ceremony on May 20, 2025. Classes will begin each night at 6:00 p.m. and end by 9:00 p.m. All classes will take place at the Valparaiso Police Department, with the exception of one week.

Please submit your interest to Captain E.J. Hall via email at info@valpopd.com, including full legal name, date of birth, address, phone number, and t-shirt size. To be considered for this year’s class, you must be at least 18 years of age and have your interest submitted no later than March 21, 2025.