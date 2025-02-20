The Porter Police Department is alerting the public to a significant increase in phishing scams targeting mobile devices.

Police say in this attack, criminals use very convincing text and iMessage scams claiming to be from the Postal Service, toll road operators, or similar organizations. Once users provide their payment card details and a one-time code, criminals load those cards into digital wallets on phones they control.

Below is a brief summary of the findings and some tips to help protect you:

What’s Happening:

Cybercriminals send fake “urgent” messages through Apple iMessage or Google RCS, bypassing typical text message filters.

These messages claim you owe a fee for shipping or tolls. Clicking the provided link leads to a spoofed website requesting your card details and a verification code.

Why It’s Dangerous:

Providing your card info and the verification code (intended for legitimate wallet setup) lets hackers add your card to digital wallets on their own devices.

They can then make fraudulent purchases at physical stores (tap-to-pay) or online, potentially racking up thousands of dollars in charges.

How You Can Protect Yourself:

Don’t Click Links in Unexpected Texts

Always visit the official website or use the official app manually instead of relying on suspicious links.

Never Share One-Time Codes:

No legitimate organization will ask you to reveal one-time verification codes. If you receive a code you didn’t request, ignore and delete it.

Use Official Apps & Numbers:

If you’re told you owe a fee via text, verify it by calling the organization’s official number (found on their website or on the back of your bank card).

Monitor Your Accounts Regularly:

Check your bank and credit card statements often. Report any unauthorized charges to your financial institution immediately.

Keep Your Devices Updated:

Install the latest security updates for your phone and apps to reduce exposure to known threats.

If you’re suspicious of any unsolicited correspondence, you’re always encouraged to contact your local Police Department.