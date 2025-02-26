Yesterday at approximately 1:52 PM, a Highway Interdiction Deputy was monitoring westbound traffic on the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) near the 52-mile marker. The deputy observed a black Jeep sport utility vehicle (SUV) pass by him traveling less than one (1) car length behind a commercial motor vehicle in the westbound driving lane.

In the area of the 42-mile marker, the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the SUV. The SUV began to yield to the right but suddenly accelerated and continued westbound. As a result of the driver’s actions, a motor vehicle pursuit (MVP) was initiated.

The MVP continued westbound along the Toll Road. Near the 34-mile marker, one of the occupants discarded a baggie from the vehicle. The SUV was able to maneuver around a set of tire deflation devices that had been placed on the roadway in the area of the 31-mile marker. Just west of the Portage Toll Barrier, the SUV conducted a U-turn and began to flee back eastbound on the Toll Road.

At the 39-mile marker, the SUV exited the Toll Road and continued fleeing southbound on US 421. The SUV left the east side of the roadway in the 2000 south block, crashed, and rolled several times. The driver exited, fled on foot, and was apprehended a short time later.

Two (2) injured passengers were removed from the SUV following the crash. Both were transported by ground to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Kleve PANAYOTY of Brooklyn, New York. PANAYOTY was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance.

PANAYOTY was later cleared and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for the following offenses:

• Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony • Leaving the Scene w/SBI, Level 6 Felony • Never Receiving a License, C-Misdemeanor

PANAYOTY remains housed in the LCJ and is being held a $755 cash bond through Circuit Court.

Assisting: Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff Interdiction & Aviation Units, Porter County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterton and La Porte Police Departments, Indiana DNR – Division of Law Enforcement, La Porte County EMS, and Ace Towing