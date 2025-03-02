Press release, American Red Cross:

People can also donate financially on Red Cross Giving Day, March 26, to deliver relief and care in the face of intensifying disasters

INDIANA —The American Red Cross Indiana Region is helping to bridge access to health care for blood donors by providing free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for diabetes and prediabetes, on all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations in March.

One-third of people lack access to regular primary care in the U.S., where diabetes affects 1 in 10 people and nearly a quarter of those living with it have been undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The free A1C screening aims to help address this gap by empowering blood donors with valuable information to maintain their health and well-being. This new offering is among the longtime work of the Red Cross to support the health of communities, which also includes disaster relief efforts such as basic disaster health and mental health services among other assistance.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS to book a time to give in March and learn more about your health. Additionally, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/March for details on both offers.

You can also make a financial donation at redcross.org/GivingDay on March 26 to support people with disaster services such as emergency shelter, food, relief supplies, basic health care, emotional support and financial assistance.

Supporting the health of communities has long been part of the American Red Cross and traces its roots to its founder, Clara Barton. A lifelong humanitarian and pioneer in the nursing field, Barton first led the organization to deliver relief and care after disasters more than 140 years ago.

DELIVERING CARE AMID INTENSIFYING DISASTERS As part of disaster relief efforts, disaster health and mental health services are as important as ever in the face of intensifying extreme weather across the country. The Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many major disasters than it did a decade ago across the country — on top of everyday crises like home fires. After disasters of all sizes, the Red Cross also provides emergency lodging, food and financial assistance.

So far this year, the Red Cross has helped people affected by large disasters such as the record-breaking wildfires in California. This came on the heels of 2024 having the second-highest number of billion-dollar disasters in a single year, due to major events like hurricanes, floods and tornadoes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

VOLUNTEERS AND DONORS AT HEART OF RED CROSS This work and more is made possible by volunteers — who comprise 90% of the Red Cross workforce — and generous donors who provide them with the resources to help people in need. To join our lifesaving mission, visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn more.