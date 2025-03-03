U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-1st, will host a Virtual Community Forum at 5:30 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, March 5, on his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@RepMrvan

The Town of Chesterton shared on it’s Facebook page the following information:

Information on a series of in-person Community Forums to be held in April at select locations in the 1st Congressional District will be released in the near future.

“My office is here to serve the residents of Indiana’s First Congressional District and I look forward to hearing directly from individuals about any issues of concern at this Virtual Community Forum,” Mrvan said.

Constituents are encouraged to RSVP and submit questions ahead of time at https://mrvan.house.gov/contact/town-forums