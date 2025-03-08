The Porter County Sheriff’s Police is conducting a death investigation after a body was found along railroad tracks in Liberty Township this afternoon, Friday, March 7, the Town of Chesterton reported on their Facebook page

According to the Porter County Sheriff’s Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m. deputies responded to the tracks between County Road 150 West and County Road 200 West and confirmed the subject to be deceased.

The scene was processed by detectives and the Porter County Coroner’s Office is arranging for an autopsy, the PCSP said.

The PCSP has not released the name of the deceased pending notification of family.