MICHIGAN CITY – To make the conversation on the Indiana State Prison Re-Imagination Project more accessible, especially to Michigan City’s senior population, the consultants leading the effort will meet at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

Farr & Associates has set aside an hour to meet with the public, share updates and answer questions in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on the lower level of City Hall.

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and representatives from Economic Development Corporation Michigan City (EDCMC) also will be there to participate in the discussion. Again – this meeting is open to the public. There is no cost to attend, and no need to RSVP.