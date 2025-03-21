Last week, Jail Division Deputies S. Sullenger, H. Lindsay, T. Stephens, and G. Maesch attended and successfully completed an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy certified Basic Jail Officer Course. The state mandated web-based course consisted of 40-hours of instruction, a final exam, and was hosted by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association . The course was taught by instructors from throughout the State of Indiana. Approximately 160 students were enrolled in the course, making it one of the largest classes ever to date.