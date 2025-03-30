LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have overnight lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 on or after Monday, March 31.

Restrictions will begin with overnight left lane closures during the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., as well as day and night left shoulder closures. This will be ongoing for approximately one week for inlet cleaning, edge line removal and other pre-work for future work in this area.

Construction work this year will include concrete patching along this stretch of I-94 and a bridge deck overlay on I-94 over Norris Ditch (just west of County Road 400 North). During this work, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Two lanes of traffic will be shifted to the left with the work zone on the right during phase one.

Patching and overlay work will be ongoing through mid-December, 2025. Additionally, this contract includes a full bridge deck replacement on Bleck Road over I-94 in 2026, which will include restrictions on I-94.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.