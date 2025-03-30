Check outor call 1-800-4-NIPSCO andas well. Download apps. Stay connected. Check COMMENTS below and FEEL FREE to ADD anything in your area.

Thousands WITHOUT POWER due to SEVERE Weather ripping through the area. PLEASE stay connected withand-this information will change rapidly. Stay up to date by visiting their FACEBOOK Pages-highlighted on this post.

NIPSCO Kankakee Valley REMC According toand their outage map there are THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER. This will vary by the minute please download their app for your phone and check on your family and friends. According to-(from their FACEBOOK page).

As the storm moves through our service area, it’s causing significant damage and widespread outages. We are receiving reports of downed trees and power lines. Once conditions are safe, our crews will begin assessing the damage and working to restore power as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience, as some repairs may take time depending on the extent of the damage.